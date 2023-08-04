New Peterborough United defender expect to be involved with first-team, Darren Ferguson confirms
O’Brien-Brady became the the ninth new addition Posh have added this summer and the third player to arrive from Huddersfield this summer on Thursday.
The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year-deal after spending three years in the Huddersfield academy followed by a trial period with Posh following his release this summer.
He scored in Posh U21s 2-0 win at PIMS Park over Peterborough Sports in July and has provided assists in two other games.
O’Brien-Brady was expected to link back up with Posh’s youth side but made an impression on Darren Ferguson while training with the first team.
Ferguson said: “Donay trained with us last week and was outstanding.
"He’s been on the radar- he came in last season and played a couple of games- up to now I’ve only seen bits and pieces of him but he’s a very good signing.
“He’s got something that just catches your eye, he’s got an ability to go past people, balance, he can run and he’s got a great temperament.
“He trained with the first team as if he’d been there all the time so he’s not necessarily going to go into the under 21s, he’s going to affect the first team.”