O’Brien-Brady became the the ninth new addition Posh have added this summer and the third player to arrive from Huddersfield this summer on Thursday.

The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year-deal after spending three years in the Huddersfield academy followed by a trial period with Posh following his release this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored in Posh U21s 2-0 win at PIMS Park over Peterborough Sports in July and has provided assists in two other games.

Donay O'Brien Brady has signed for Peterborough United from Huddersfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent,

O’Brien-Brady was expected to link back up with Posh’s youth side but made an impression on Darren Ferguson while training with the first team.

Ferguson said: “Donay trained with us last week and was outstanding.

"He’s been on the radar- he came in last season and played a couple of games- up to now I’ve only seen bits and pieces of him but he’s a very good signing.

“He’s got something that just catches your eye, he’s got an ability to go past people, balance, he can run and he’s got a great temperament.