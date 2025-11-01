New Peterborough United boss Luke Williams gave a healthy amount of credit to Darren Ferguson for his managerial stint at the club getting off the the perfect start.

In his first game in charge after taking over from the legendary Posh boss, Williams guided his new side into the FA Cup second round with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City at the Weston Homes Stadium..

He spoke of his pleasure at the determination and attitude of his players, but said he did not want to take too much of the credit, choosing instead to praise the work of former boss Ferguson and his coaching staff.

Luke Williams applauds the Peterborough United fans after victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

Williams has just two days to work with his new squad on the training ground before Saturday’s match. He chose to recall Abraham Odoh to the starting line-up and handed Donay O’Brien-Brady, Gustav Lindgren, Klaidi Lolos, Carl Johnston and long-time absentee Ryan De Havilland places in the matchday squad, all of whom had fallen out of favour under Ferguson.

Speaking highly of his predecessor, Williams said: “I have got to be careful. I am really happy, but Darren was doing a brilliant job anyway. He’s unbelievable and he’s as good as anyone about. That result is for him as well because he’s a legend.

“Everyone has a clean slate, but it is not a case that the previous management didn’t fancy some players, it’s really not. Sometimes you are trying to search for something and you think you have found a combination and you think you’re close.

"There was no-one that wasn’t fancied. Having spoken to people, I know the previous management were behind all of the players, but of course, I have new eyes and I picked what I thought was best from two days worth of work on the training pitch.”