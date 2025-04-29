New contract offered to Peterborough United star who returns to the squad for Mansfield Town trip

Tayo Edun in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have offered a new contract to left-back Tayo Edun.

Posh signed the 26 year-old on a short-term contract from League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

Edun immediately showed some outstanding form and scored two goals, including a vital late winner in the derby at Cambridge United, but he blotted his copybook somewhat with red cards at the Abbey Stadium and in the home local derby against Northampton Town.

Edun was banned for four matches after the second sending-off, but returns to the Posh squad for the trip to Mansfield Town on Wednesday night.

Posh have also offered a new deal to young left-back Harley Mills, although Posh have the option of another year on their Wembley hero anyway.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has explained the logic of possibly having three left-backs at the club next season. Rio Adebisi signed a three-year deal at Posh last summer after moving from Crewe Alexandra for £500k.

Posh also have Jack Sparkes on their books and he has two years remaining on his contract. Sparkes is finishing the season on loan at League Two side Chesterfield and Posh will look to offload him in the summer.

"We’ve had a very unusual situation with left-backs this season,” Ferguson admitted. “We signed Jack Sparkes when Rio got injured and when that didn’t work out I signed Tayo as I didn’t think Harley was ready.

"We have now offered Tayo a new deal and obviously it’s up to him if he takes it. One thing with Tayo is he can play in different positions including in midfield.

"We will have to be patient with Rio. When you miss a whole season it will take time to get back up to speed. He will need a full pre-season and then plenty of matches, while Harley has shown he is now ready so we’ve offered him a new contract as well.”

Centre-back Oscar Wallin will be involved at Mansfield as he awaits his hernia operation, but fellow defender Manny Fernandez will not be seen again this season because of a minor knee complaint.