New Championship rumour for Peterborough United's Ricky-Jade Jones and non-league striker linked with Posh
The Winter window runs from January 2 to 11pm on Monday, February 3 and we will update the blog with Posh moves, all League One transfers and any news involving former London Road players.
Posh January transfer window
Key Events
- Posh are seeking new defenders
- They will need players to keave first
- RJJ already linked with a Championship move
Randall update
The Bolton News are reporting Joel Randall’s move to Bolton Wanderers from Posh is at an advanced stage.
They say Randall, who was one of manager Ian Evatt’s top targets in the summer, is negotiating personal terms over a transfer which is likely to exceed £1 million., but won’t be as much as the £1.5 million Bolton bid in the summer.
RUMOURS: RJJ and a possible replacement for him
Championship strugglers Cardiff City have been linked with a move for Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said there is second tier intertest in JOnes, including from a top 10 club.
Well-known journalist Pete O’Rourke claims Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Posh are plotting moves for non-league goal scoring sensation Tom Cursons from Ilkeston Town.
The 23 year-old is top scorer in the Northern Premier League with 19 goals..
Wycombe sign experienced defender
Promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers have signed centre-back Sonny Bradley on loan from Derby County until the end of the season,
Bolton eye up an attacking midfielder
Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a move for Cardiff City midfielder Joel Colwill who has been starring on loan in League Two with Cheltenham.
Bolton are also reportedly keen on Posh star Joel Randall.
Birmingham to splash out more millions
Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town are both reportedly interested in Barrow defender Theo Vassell.
Birmingham City are set to complete the signing of Phil Neumann from Hannover 96 after reportedly finalising terms with the German Bundesliga 2 outfit.
The Blues failed with a £3.4 million bid for Neumann in the summer, but he’s out of contract in the summer so they will not have to pay that much.
Ex-Posh star Josh Knight plays for Hannover
Chairman on other possible departures
On the ‘Up The Posh Cast’ show, MacAnthony also disclosed there have been transfer window bids for Ricky-Jade Jones including a surprise one from a top 10 Championship club.
The Posh chairman indicated he would ask for Jones to return on loan for the rest of the season if a deal is struck.
MacAnthony doesn’t believe survival in League One this season is dependent on Jones or Hector Kyprianou staying at Posh. Both are out of contract at the end of the season when Kyprianou could leave for nothing.
Darragh gives Joel Randall update
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been on fans’ show ‘Up The Poshcast’ on Sunday evening.
He discussed Joel Randall’s impending departure revealing two clubs made written bids for the player which were turned down, but one has now made an acceptable verbal bid which needs to be firmed up.
Randall has not discussed terms with his expected new club. They are expected to take place on Monday. It’s thought to be League One side Bolton Wanderers who made several bids for the now 25 year-old in the summer.
They were turned down, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson told MacAnthony a couple of weeks back to sell Randall if the summer bids were matched. MacAnthony insists Posh will not lose money on Randall. Posh have paid former club Exeter City £1.2 million in transfer fee and add ons. Posh will also demand lucrative add ons as part of the new deal.
MacAnthony did not rule out Randall ‘coming again’ at Posh if he rejects the proposed move.
The chairman refused to discuss the cause of Randall’s fall out with Ferguson earlier in the season.
Wigan sign a striker
Wigan Athletic have signed Oxford United striker Will Goodwin on loan.
Posh transfer window summary....
Posh have signed a right-back Carl Johnston from Fleetwood Town for a six-figure fee. He made his debut in yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Wrexham.
Posh have accepted a bid for Joel Randall. This is believed to have come from League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.
A transfer out of London Road to an unnamed club for Jack Sparkes has fallen through.
League One latest
Barnsley have signed Shamrock Rovers utility player Neil Farrugia on a free transfer.
First signing!
Posh have made their first signing of the transfer window.
22-year-old Fleetwood right-back Carl Johnston has joined the club for an undisclosed fee.
The fee has been described as a “sizeable six-figure sum” and he has joined on a long-term contract
Johnston has made 110 appearances for Fleetwood scoring four goals. He has won caps for Northern Ireland at every level from Under 15s to Under 21s.
73 of his Fleetwood matches have been at League One level.
He is expected to feature this at Wrexham.
No Posh signings expected on Friday
Posh are not expected to announce any new signings today despite widespread speculation they have captured right-back Carl Johnston from League Two side Fleetwood.
Hat-trick of League One signings
Wigan have made their second signing of the January window with the capture of Joe Hungbo on a three-and-a-half year deal from German side FC Nurnberg. Hungbo spent the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham.
Crawley Town have signed Derby County central defender Ben Radcliffe for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.
And Cobblers have raided Fleetwood Town for midfielder Liam Shaw. Shaw moved to Fleetwood from Celtic in the summer. He was on loan at Wigan last season.
Posh set to sign Fleetwood full-back?
The Daily Telegraph are reporting Posh have agreed a fee with League Two side Fleetwood Town for 22 year-old right-back Carl Johnston.
Johnston has made 110 appearances for Fleetwood scoring four goals. He has won caps for Northern Ireland at every level from Under 15s to Under 21s.
Fergie talks transfers
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has spoken about transfers in his pre-match press conference on Friday.
Kwame Poku won’t be leaving, but one of his three goalkeepers could depart. Admits there have been bids for Posh players this week and confirmed Posh have also been bidding for new men.
Expects movement in and out next week
Poku rumour
Sheffield United are reportedly interested in Posh winger Kwame Poku. Poku is currently injured and unlikely to return until the end of February.
There is concern ‘The Blades’ will lose their own winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi who is on loan to the club from Crystal Palace.
Wigan close in on second signing
Wigan are poised to sign winger Joseph Hungbo from German club Nurnberg, according to Wigan Today. The 24-year-old Londoner came through the Crystal Palace youth set up and has spent the first-half of this season on loan at League One Rotherham United.
Second loan player leaves Wycombe
League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers have lost a second loan signing. Centre-back Caleb Taylor has returned to parent club West Bromwich Albion after midfielder Aaron Morley returned to Bolton Wanderers.
Sheffield United recalled full-back Sam Curtis from his loan spell at Posh earlier on Monday. https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-loan-player-has-left-the-club-4928333
