Nevett recovers to play for Peterborough United at MK Dons

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 19:24 BST
George Nevett starts for Posh at MK Dons. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
George Nevett starts for Posh at MK Dons. Photo David Lowndes.
George Nevett has recovered from injury/fatigue and starts Peterborough United’s friendly at League Two title favourites MK Dons

The centre-back will partner Oscar Wallin at the heart of the Posh defence. Lucca Mendonca will operate at right-back.

Posh are expected to change the entire team for the second-half at Stadium MK.

Former Posh players Nat Mendez-Laing and Joe Tomlinson start for the home side.

Posh (first-half): Bass, Mendonca, Wallin, Nevett, Mills, De Havilland, O’Brien-Brady, Lisbie, Hayes, Odoh, Lindgren. Subs: Westcott, Freeman, McWilliams-Marcano, Andrews.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Jones, Offord, Tomlinson, Kelly, Thompson-Summer, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Collins, Hepburn-Murphy.

