Nevett recovers to play for Peterborough United at MK Dons
George Nevett has recovered from injury/fatigue and starts Peterborough United’s friendly at League Two title favourites MK Dons
The centre-back will partner Oscar Wallin at the heart of the Posh defence. Lucca Mendonca will operate at right-back.
Posh are expected to change the entire team for the second-half at Stadium MK.
Former Posh players Nat Mendez-Laing and Joe Tomlinson start for the home side.
Posh (first-half): Bass, Mendonca, Wallin, Nevett, Mills, De Havilland, O’Brien-Brady, Lisbie, Hayes, Odoh, Lindgren. Subs: Westcott, Freeman, McWilliams-Marcano, Andrews.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Jones, Offord, Tomlinson, Kelly, Thompson-Summer, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Collins, Hepburn-Murphy.
