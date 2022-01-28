MY POSH TEAM: The best players have to start against a strong Sheffield United side

The temptation would be to stick with the same team, but Sheffield United will be a far superior outfit than the Blues so if the star men are fit, they must play.
I’m sticking with wing-backs for this match.
1. STEVEN BENDA
Done nothing wrong in two games despite conceding five goals. He comes for crosses which makes a pleasant change.
2. BALI MUMBA
On the little I've seen of him he looks better as a wing-back than a full-back. Posh must try and get forward with pace and Mumba has plenty of that.
Photo: Midlands
3. FRANKIE KENT
He's been excellent in the last two games. Looks fired up and confident so he stays as a right centre-back.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Sheffield United will have more mobility up top than Birmingham and they like to get to the byline and cross it so Edwards' ability to see danger early and intercept it wins my vote ahead of Nathan Thompson for a place in the middle of a back three.