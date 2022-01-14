Posh skipper Oliver Norburn will have a key role to play against Coventry.

MY POSH TEAM: Peterborough United should pick both new signings to face Coventry City, but a positional switch for Bali Mumba and one other ‘big’ player

Peterborough United should pick both new signings for the Championship matches against Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (January 15, 3pm).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:48 am

Goalkeeper Steven Benda and full-back Bali Mumba should start, although my starting position for the latter might come as a surprise.

I’d have picked all three new arrivals if Callum Morton had been fit enough to play up front.

1. STEVEN BENDA

No point in signing a 6ft 4in goalkeeper with experience of the Championship if he's not going to play. Dai Cornell has wobbled in recent games so take him out of the firing line, if only for a short while.

2. BALI MUMBA

Mumba has to play, it's just a question of in which full-back position. I'm going for right-back as Coventry are strong down the left and Nathan Thompson has creaked defensively in recent games. Mumba will certainly have more recovery speed as well as more quality going forward.

3. JOE TOMLINSON

In a midfield diamond Posh need quality on the ball in both full-back positions so Tomlinson should play. He's the best set-piece taker in the squad which could be crucial if the game is tight. He's been okay defensively so far.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Coventry will only play one up top so Knight will have to concentrate hard and use his athleticism and speed to keep deadly finisher Matt Godden away from goal. Frankie Kent is waiting patiently should Knight's form dip.

