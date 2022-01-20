MY POSH TEAM: Multiple changes and a switch in formation for Peterborough United’s tough game at West Bromwich Albion!

This is a game for powerful defenders and speed on the counter attack.
1. STEVEN BENDA
The 6ft 4in goalkeeper has to play against a giant team of set-piece specialists. Posh will need a 'keeper happy to come off his line to relieve pressure.
2. FRANKIE KENT
A change of shape to three centre-backs so a recall for Kent who played well at times earlier in the season, including in the home game with West Brom. Kent is comfortable on the ball if Posh want to play out from the back.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
I don't like Thompson as a right-back in this division any more as he's too easily exposed, but I can see him playing solidly in the middle of a back three in a match where more physical players could be required. I'd leave Ronnie Edwards out of this game in favour of three natural defenders.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
It's not ideal having right footed players on the left of a back three, but Knight or Kent are still better bets than Mark Beevers because of their greater mobility. I enjoy the way Knight breaks forward from centre-back and if he gets near the opposition penalty area he shouldn't be afraid to let fly at goal.