Jack Marriott scores for Posh against Sheffield United earlier this season.

MY POSH TEAM: Multiple changes and a switch in formation for Peterborough United’s tough game at West Bromwich Albion!

Peterborough United should make five changes to their starting line-up and alter the formation for the Championship fixture at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (January 22, 3pm).

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:11 pm

This is a game for powerful defenders and speed on the counter attack.

1. STEVEN BENDA

The 6ft 4in goalkeeper has to play against a giant team of set-piece specialists. Posh will need a 'keeper happy to come off his line to relieve pressure.

Photo Sales

2. FRANKIE KENT

A change of shape to three centre-backs so a recall for Kent who played well at times earlier in the season, including in the home game with West Brom. Kent is comfortable on the ball if Posh want to play out from the back.

Photo Sales

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

I don't like Thompson as a right-back in this division any more as he's too easily exposed, but I can see him playing solidly in the middle of a back three in a match where more physical players could be required. I'd leave Ronnie Edwards out of this game in favour of three natural defenders.

Photo Sales

4. JOSH KNIGHT

It's not ideal having right footed players on the left of a back three, but Knight or Kent are still better bets than Mark Beevers because of their greater mobility. I enjoy the way Knight breaks forward from centre-back and if he gets near the opposition penalty area he shouldn't be afraid to let fly at goal.

Photo Sales
Coventry CityCallum Morton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3