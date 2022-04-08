My Peterborough United team to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate includes a change up front

But manager Grant McCann will ensure his team fight to the end and I’ve taken on board his post-match comments from Tuesday night about why he is persisting with a three centre-back formation despite a lack of clean sheets.
I have made one change further forward though for tomorrow’s game at Bristol City (April 9, 3pm).
1. DAI CORNELL
The goalkeeper looked pretty solid against Luton on Tuesday and I'm staying with him until relegation is confirmed when I'd give young Will Blackmore a go.
2. JOE WARD
Ward delivered some fine crosses from wingback in the last game. A bit more of that would please Jonson Clarke-Harris as well as his manager.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
I enjoy the way Knight moves forward with the ball, but he's also looked a strong defender since the turn of the year. An automatic selection on the right of a back three.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Young Ronnie might be in the shop window given the need to rebuild a squad capable of winning promotion from League One season.