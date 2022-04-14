My Peterborough United team to take on Blackburn Rovers includes two players brought in from the cold

It’s Blackburn Rovers first up tomorrow (Good Friday, 3pm) at the Weston Homes Stadium and I’m hoping Posh manager Grant McCann sticks with the positive 4-3-3 formation he deployed at Bristol City last weekend with a couple of minor tweaks.
Joe Ward serves a one-match suspension following his red card in that game last weekend. Callum Morton and Emmanuel Fernandez are recent additions to the Posh injury list.
1. DAI CORNELL
The goalkeeper has been pretty well protected by his defenders in recent matches. They'll need to be on their toes tomorrow as well. No alternative to Cornell in goal until Will Blackmore earns the manager's trust.
2. BALI MUMBA
The manager insisted in today's press conference that Mumba was not an automatic replacement for Ward which suggests wing-backs could be deployed or Josh Knight could be moved across to right-back from centre-back. Mumba should play. Right-back is his position. He has attacking dash which Posh might well need.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back has been one of the more consistent performers since the turn of the year.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
As long as the weight of transfer speculation is not a problem the teenager should get another opportunity to prove his worth. Frankie Kent is a decent alternative to both centre-backs, but he delivered a horror performance at Blackburn in November.