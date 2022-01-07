Nathan Thompson in action for Posh.

My Peterborough United team to play Bristol Rovers includes a new signing, a midfield tweak and the toss of a coin for Dembele’s attacking partner!

Peterborough United should pick the team tomorrow (January 8) they intend to pick when Coventry rock up at the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture on January 15.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 7th January 2022, 12:02 pm

That means playing new signing Bali Mumba in one of the full-back positions and making the usual difficult choice of who should partner Siriki Dembele up front.

My team to face Bristol Rovers in a third round FA Cup tie is here. It’s a midfield diamond formation.

1. DAI CORNELL

Posh are trying to sign a new goalkeeper this month, but for now Cornell is unchallenged for his position.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Thompson's form has dipped a bit in recent performances, but hopefully a 21-day break will have freshened him up. He can stay at right-back tomorrow, but his place might come under threat from a new signing soon enough.

3. BALI MUMBA

The real manager hinted earlier this week that any new signing arriving after Wednesday probably wouldn't play on Saturday, but I don't see the point of that. If Mumba is to play against Coventry next weekend (and surely he will) he needs to start playing tomorrow, either at right-back or left-back. No better way to get used to new teammates and formations than playing in a competitive match.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

This classy teenager should shine against League Two opponents.

