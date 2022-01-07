My Peterborough United team to play Bristol Rovers includes a new signing, a midfield tweak and the toss of a coin for Dembele’s attacking partner!

That means playing new signing Bali Mumba in one of the full-back positions and making the usual difficult choice of who should partner Siriki Dembele up front.
My team to face Bristol Rovers in a third round FA Cup tie is here. It’s a midfield diamond formation.
1. DAI CORNELL
Posh are trying to sign a new goalkeeper this month, but for now Cornell is unchallenged for his position.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Thompson's form has dipped a bit in recent performances, but hopefully a 21-day break will have freshened him up. He can stay at right-back tomorrow, but his place might come under threat from a new signing soon enough.
3. BALI MUMBA
The real manager hinted earlier this week that any new signing arriving after Wednesday probably wouldn't play on Saturday, but I don't see the point of that. If Mumba is to play against Coventry next weekend (and surely he will) he needs to start playing tomorrow, either at right-back or left-back. No better way to get used to new teammates and formations than playing in a competitive match.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
This classy teenager should shine against League Two opponents.