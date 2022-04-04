Jack Marriott of Peterborough United battles with Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

My Peterborough United team to keep the season alive by beating Luton Town is deployed in a formation manager Grant McCann knows well

Peterborough United face another tough test when surprise play-off chasers Luton Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a Championship fixture tomorrow (April 5, 7.45pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
Monday, 4th April 2022, 6:59 am

The three centre-back system isn’t working as evidenced by the number of goals Posh have conceded at home in recent matches.

I’m re-introducing the midfield diamond system manager Grant McCann will know well from his own playing days in the hope that Posh can dominate possession and keep the ball away from a leaky backline.

1. DAI CORNELL

Once relegation is confirmed I'd give young Will Blackmore some games in goal. Cornell's poistioning for a couple of the Boro goals on Saturday was suspect, but I'd stick with his expererience for another game which could attract a hostile atmosphere.

2. JOE WARD

I'm keeping Ward in the side, but as a right-back, a position he played impressively at home to Fulham earlier this season. He will need to provide width for my narrow midfield four. Bali Mumba hasn't played right-back much so I wouldn't be averse to playing him from the start.

3. JOSH KNIGHT

It's Knight or Frankie Kent in my line-up and the latter was error-prone on Saturday so I'm taking him out. Knight's physicality will be crucial in looking after powerful Luton striker Elijah Adebayo.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

My Posh formation will need a good passer out from the back and someone who can evade a strong forward press. Edwards is that man.

Grant McCannLuton Town
