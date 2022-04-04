My Peterborough United team to keep the season alive by beating Luton Town is deployed in a formation manager Grant McCann knows well

The three centre-back system isn’t working as evidenced by the number of goals Posh have conceded at home in recent matches.
I’m re-introducing the midfield diamond system manager Grant McCann will know well from his own playing days in the hope that Posh can dominate possession and keep the ball away from a leaky backline.
1. DAI CORNELL
Once relegation is confirmed I'd give young Will Blackmore some games in goal. Cornell's poistioning for a couple of the Boro goals on Saturday was suspect, but I'd stick with his expererience for another game which could attract a hostile atmosphere.
2. JOE WARD
I'm keeping Ward in the side, but as a right-back, a position he played impressively at home to Fulham earlier this season. He will need to provide width for my narrow midfield four. Bali Mumba hasn't played right-back much so I wouldn't be averse to playing him from the start.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
It's Knight or Frankie Kent in my line-up and the latter was error-prone on Saturday so I'm taking him out. Knight's physicality will be crucial in looking after powerful Luton striker Elijah Adebayo.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
My Posh formation will need a good passer out from the back and someone who can evade a strong forward press. Edwards is that man.