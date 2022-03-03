Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Manchester City. Photo: David Lowndes.

My Peterborough United team to attack the Terriers and claim a much-needed Championship win

Peterborough United need wins, even at bang-in-form third-placed team Huddersfield Town, to have any chance of staying in the Championship.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:43 pm

I’ve therefore ditched the three centre-back formation, although I doubt the real manager will, and adopted a dashing 4-2-3-1 system full of speedy players to take on the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow (March 4, 7.45pm).

Reece Brown is ineligible tomorrow, while Jack Taylor, Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall are also absent.

1. STEVEN BENDA

An on-loan goalkeeper who is showing Josef Bursik levels of quality.

2. BALI MUMBA

I need a specialist right-back in my back four and in the absence of Nathan Thompson that means Mumba. He'd be a useful, and pacy, attacking foil for Joe Ward.

3. HAYDEN COULSON

He won't face anyone as tricky as Riyad Mahrez tomorrow which should enable him to get forward more. He looks like a good attacking full-back to me.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

It's harsh on Ronnie Edwards, but I'm playing a two-man central defensive team and I need the strong men to look after powerful Huddersfield striker Danny Ward.

