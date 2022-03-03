My Peterborough United team to attack the Terriers and claim a much-needed Championship win

I’ve therefore ditched the three centre-back formation, although I doubt the real manager will, and adopted a dashing 4-2-3-1 system full of speedy players to take on the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow (March 4, 7.45pm).
1. STEVEN BENDA
An on-loan goalkeeper who is showing Josef Bursik levels of quality.
2. BALI MUMBA
I need a specialist right-back in my back four and in the absence of Nathan Thompson that means Mumba. He'd be a useful, and pacy, attacking foil for Joe Ward.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
He won't face anyone as tricky as Riyad Mahrez tomorrow which should enable him to get forward more. He looks like a good attacking full-back to me.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
It's harsh on Ronnie Edwards, but I'm playing a two-man central defensive team and I need the strong men to look after powerful Huddersfield striker Danny Ward.