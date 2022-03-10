My Peterborough United team: The side Posh need to play to keep up their positive momentum against Stoke

It would be very easy to name an unchanged side but it will be a different kind of game against a combative Stoke side low on confidence. Posh therefore need to take the game to their opponents.

Therefore, I have made one outfield change but stuck with the same three at the back formation Grant McCann has employed in recent weeks.

The team has been picked assuming that Benda will have recovered from his injury in time for the match.

1. STEVEN BENDA The hope is that Benda is passed fit to play because the only blemish on that Posh performance at Bournemouth was the goal that was conceded and Cornell did not look well positioned for it. Photo: www.jmpuk.com Photo Sales

2. Fulham v Peterborough United 230222 Getting up to speed after his injury and the more attacking of the options at left back. Also owned by the club permanently and probably better than Coulson. Photo: www.jmpuk.com Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United v Manchester City - 01/03/2022 Improved as the season has gone on but has further to go. Too often caught retreating rather than confronting his man. Has to play though. Photo Sales

4. Fulham v Peterborough United 230222 Often in the right place at the right time to make big blocks at the heart of defence and used the ball perhaps better than expected while in the centre against Bournemouth. Photo: www.jmpuk.com Photo Sales