My Peterborough United team for the biggest game of the season

It’s a must-win match for Posh and three points would lift them out of the relegation zone for the first time in three months.
Here’s the team I would pick in the 4-3-3 formation that showed promise in defeat at the weekend.
1. STEVEN BENDA
He's been beaten by some classy finishes in his time at Posh. Could possibly leave his line more to relieve defensive pressure, but he's done fine since arriving on loan from Swansea.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Posh need his defensive strength at right-back tonight. He looked sharp and combative on his return to the side last weekend and he links up well with Joe Ward down the right. Harsh on Bali Mumba who offers dash going forward, but this is a game for experienced players.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
I enjoy the way Coulson glides forward at pace from left back. His ability to recover defensively when possession is lost is more of a concern, but I want a left-footed player at left-back so no place for Bali Mumba again.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
There was a lot to admire in the way Knight bounced back from his Cardiff horror show to play strongly against Preston at the weekend. More of the same needed tonight.