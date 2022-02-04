Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Sheffield United last weekend.

MY PETERBOROUGH UNITED TEAM: Five January signings and a flat back four to take on Queens Park Rangers

My Peterborough United side to tackle QPR in a fourth round FA Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (February 5, 3pm) includes five January signings.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:33 pm

I’m also changing shape to a 4-3-1-2 which should make Posh harder to beat, without stifling the team’s attacking threat.

Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows have been ruled out because of injury and Callum Morton is cup-tied.

1. STEVEN BENDA

He's the goalkeeper in possession of the number one jersey now. He's done little wrong so far so deserves to stay in the side.

2. BALI MUMBA

The Norwich City loanee is a standard right-back for this game, but I'm playing a narrow midfield so he can also bomb upfield to give the side attacking width.

3. HAYDEN COULSON

It's a debut for the on-loan Middlesbrough player at left-back and his brief is exactly the same as Mumba's on the other side of the Posh back four.

4. FRANKIE KENT

A break from the first team appears to have re-focused the centre-back. He will have responsibility for big QPR striker Lyndon Dykes in my back four. Nathan Thompson has been making too many errors so he's on the bench.

