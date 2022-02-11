MY PETERBOROUGH UNITED TEAM: Changes needed after Cardiff mauling

Posh need to start using the ball better and relieving the pressure they constantly find themselves under when they can’t keep hold of it.
To do this, it’s a return to the midfield diamond for me.
This team has been picked with injuries to Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows, Mark Beevers and Nathan Thompson in mind.
1. STEVEN BENDA
Continues to make big saves when called upon. Largely blameless for most of the goals Posh have been conceding.
Photo: www.jmpuk.com
2. HAYDEN COULSON
I'd quite like to play Mumba at left-back and have Thompson right back, but injuries appear to have got in the way of that. Things can only get better for him at Posh. Before arriving at Posh he had not played since November to be fair to him.
3. FRANKIE KENT
The best performing defender of the lot against Cardiff, which isn't saying much, but he has shown a significant improvement since being brought in from the cold.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
A worrying performance against Cardiff, in which his lack of pace was cruelly exposed. He might look more secure in a back four, where he impressed alongside Josh Knight when Posh were last using the diamond regularly. The latter would return straight to the bench after his 45-minute horror show last time out in my team.