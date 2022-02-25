My Peterborough United team and the tough choices facing new manager Grant McCann as he prepares to tackle a vulnerable Hull City side who have a striker injury crisis

McCann’s predecessor Darren Ferguson used many permutations of player and system in his final games in charge to little effect.
To help the new boss I’ve picked my team in a 4-3-1-2 formation that’s more positive than it might first appear. There is plenty of pace in my starting XI.
There were some tough choices to be made. Nathan Thompson, Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor are understood to be unfit, but Hayden Coulson is available after suspension.
Hull are vulnerable right now having failed to win in five matches and with four strikers possibly missing Saturday’s game. Tom Eaves and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are already out, while Mallik Wilks is still recovering from a foot injury and on-loan Brentford hitman Marcus Forss has a hamstring injury.
1. STEVEN BENDA
The Posh goalkeeper was immense at Fulham the other night. If I was the head of recruitment signing him on a permanent basis would be a priority.
2. BALI MUMBA
It could be McCann wants to start with wing-backs which would probably mean Mumba missing out to Joe Ward. In a flat back four, and in the absence of Nathan Thompson, Mumba should play in his best position of right-back. He's been messed around too much since he arrived on loan from Norwich City in January.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
If it is a flat back four Coulson should be forgiven his red card indiscretion at Derby last weekend and return to the side. As well as Harrison Burrows performed at Fulham, left-back is a more natural position for Coulson. If wing-backs are employed Burrows could keep him on the substitutes' bench.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
His current form should make him an automatic selection as the right sided centre-back.