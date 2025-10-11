Most of MacAnthony's managers haven't lasted a full season at Peterborough United

Current Posh owner/chairman Darragh MacAnthony has made 12 managerial appointments since buying the club in September 2006.
This does not include the caretaker-manager positions of Tommy Taylor (1 game), David Oldfield (twice, 2 games), Dave Robertson (14 games), Grant McCann (twice, 4 games) and Matthew Etherington (1 game).
Darren Ferguson was MacAnthony’s inspired first managerial appointment and he has won at least one promotion or a trophy in each of his four stints as boss. The rest have won precisely zilch between them. Only one other manager has survived more than one year at London Road.
Here is the record in Posh Football League games of all MacAnthony’s permanent appointments….
1. DARREN FERGUSON: January 2007-November 2009
FL Record: P126 W63 D30 L33. % of possible pts won 57.93. Won back-to-back promotions in his first two full seasons in charge. Left when Posh were bottom of the Championship the following season. Ferguson is pictured with his assistant manager Kevin Russell (left) and Posh director of football Barry Fry (centre) after accepting the manager's job. Photo: David Lowndes.
2. MARK COOPER: November 2009-December 2010.
FL Record: P12 W1 D4 L7. % of possible pts won 19.44. Posh were bottom of the Championship by 1 point when he arrived and 4 points from safety. Posh were 6 points adrift at the the bottom and 11 points from safety when he left. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JIM GANNON: February 2010-April 2010.
FL Record: P14 W4 D1 L9. % of possible points won 30.95. Left Posh for personal reasons with the club 10 points adrift at the bottom and already relegated from the Championship. Photo: David Lowndes
4. GARY JOHNSON: April 2010-January 2011
FL Record: P25 W11 D3 L11. % of possible points won 48%. Signed Grant McCann and Lee Tomlin and Posh were 7th in League One when he was dismissed to make way for you know who. Johnson (right) is pictured with Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Alan Storer