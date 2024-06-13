Kell Watts has become the latest player to play for both Posh and bitter rivals Cambridge.

The 24-year-old centre-back has joined Cambridge on a two-year-deal after being released by Newcastle in the summer having only even played once for his boyhood club.

Watts made 128 appearances on loan spells with Stevenage, Mansfield, Plymouth, Wigan and Posh to varying success.

Watts played 11 times in all competitions for Posh during the 2022-23 campaign, a time that that was hampered by injury.

Posh had hoped to cancel the loan deal after he was ruled out of the season in January, to allow them to pursue a replacement, but the world’s richest club would do Posh no favours and refused to do so.

Watts becomes the latest players to play on both sides of the Cambridgeshire Derby, the previous man to do so was former Posh hero Ryan Bennett.