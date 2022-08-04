The league’s big-hitters lead the way with a suggested value of £21.60m, ahead of Barnsley (£16.22m), Ipswich Town (£11.66m). Peterborough have a value of £9.96m.

It’s no surprise the Rams and Barnsley lead the way value wise, with three players making up the top six.

Peterborough’s highest valued player is Jonson Clarke-Harris at £1.08, with ex Posh favourite Nathaniel Mendez-Laing given the same value.

1. Jason Knight (Derby County) £4.5m

2. Max Bird (Derby County) £3.6m

3. Callum Styles (Barnsley) £3.15m

4. Michal Helik (Barnsley) £2.7m