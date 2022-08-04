Jonson Clarke-Harris is Peterborough United's most valuable player.

Meet the 20 most valuable players in League One - and the Peteborough United, Barnsley, Portsmouth, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town players who make the cut

Derby County are revealed to have the most valuable squad in League One, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 10:20 am
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:45 am

The league’s big-hitters lead the way with a suggested value of £21.60m, ahead of Barnsley (£16.22m), Ipswich Town (£11.66m). Peterborough have a value of £9.96m.

It’s no surprise the Rams and Barnsley lead the way value wise, with three players making up the top six.

Peterborough’s highest valued player is Jonson Clarke-Harris at £1.08, with ex Posh favourite Nathaniel Mendez-Laing given the same value.

1. Jason Knight (Derby County)

£4.5m

Photo: Malcolm Couzens:Getty

2. Max Bird (Derby County)

£3.6m

Photo: Malcolm Couzens:Getty

3. Callum Styles (Barnsley)

£3.15m

Photo: George Wood

4. Michal Helik (Barnsley)

£2.7m

Photo: George Wood

