Jonson Clarke-Harris is Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

He has been given a season rating of 7.31, making him the sixth highest rated player in the league.

The striker is joined in the top 20 list by team-mate, Joe Ward who has a rating of 7.11

Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1. Eiran Cashin (Derby County) 7.53 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) 7.44 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers) 7.41 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) 7.37 Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales