News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Jonson Clarke-Harris is rated as Peterborough United best player this season with a rating of 7.31.

Meet the 20 highest rated League One players and the Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Bristol Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Cheltenham Town players who make the cut - in pictures

Jonson Clarke-Harris is Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

He has been given a season rating of 7.31, making him the sixth highest rated player in the league.

The striker is joined in the top 20 list by team-mate, Joe Ward who has a rating of 7.11

Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get more Posh news here.

1. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

7.53

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

2. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

7.44

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

3. Josh Scowen (Wycombe Wanderers)

7.41

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

4. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers)

7.37

Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Jonson Clarke-HarrisLeague OneSheffield WednesdayBristol Rovers