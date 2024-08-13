Massive blow for Peterborough United as midfielder faces lengthy spell on the sidelines
Visit our website at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk
The 19 year-old damaged his thigh during the pre-match warm-up in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round defeat at Oxford United and had to drop out of the starting line-up. Rookie midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady replaced him.
"He took a shot in the warm-up and felt a ‘pop’ in his thigh,” Ferguson said. “And it does not look good. He’s really struggling and he was finding it difficult to walk after the game. He's done it before and needed an operation. I’m not saying it’s as bad as that, but I’m fearful it could be a long one.
"We’re not having a lot of luck with injuries. They are part and parcel of football, but we have too many with Hector Kyprianou and George Nevett also out, although they will only miss one more game.”
Ferguson confirmed Swedish central defender Oscar Wallin left Tuesday’s match in the last minutes because of cramp.
"Oscar was excellent and he only came off because of cramp,” Ferguson added. “He’s going to be a very good signing for us, but playing Saturday, Tuesday in this country is tough for him right now.”
