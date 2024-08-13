Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson fears on-loan Manchester City midfielder Mahamadou Susoho faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 19 year-old damaged his thigh during the pre-match warm-up in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round defeat at Oxford United and had to drop out of the starting line-up. Rookie midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady replaced him.

"He took a shot in the warm-up and felt a ‘pop’ in his thigh,” Ferguson said. “And it does not look good. He’s really struggling and he was finding it difficult to walk after the game. He's done it before and needed an operation. I’m not saying it’s as bad as that, but I’m fearful it could be a long one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re not having a lot of luck with injuries. They are part and parcel of football, but we have too many with Hector Kyprianou and George Nevett also out, although they will only miss one more game.”

Mahamadou Susoho. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ferguson confirmed Swedish central defender Oscar Wallin left Tuesday’s match in the last minutes because of cramp.

"Oscar was excellent and he only came off because of cramp,” Ferguson added. “He’s going to be a very good signing for us, but playing Saturday, Tuesday in this country is tough for him right now.”