Marriott has left London Road, Edwards linked with Championship club, Premier League strikers have arrived in League One
The Peterborough Telegraph transfer deadline blog is up and running.
Follow the blog from now until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31 when the winter transfer window closes for all the latest news from Peterborough United and the rest of League One.
Peterborough United transfer deadline blog
Key Events
- Posh are expected to do some business before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday
- Jack Marriott has joined League One rivals Fleetwood Town
- Ronnie Edwards has been linked with a Championship club
- Will Posh seek to replace Marriott?
With the exception of Posh Trust chairman Marco Graziano, Posh fans want a replacement for Jack Marriott who left for Fleetwood Town on Monday afternoon.
Fans were asked by @PTAlanSwann on Twitter if we need to get a new striker before the transfer deadline of 11pm on Tuesday.
‘We need a replacement. RJJ is far from ready. We do need one regardless though even if its like a Connor Wickham until end of season situation’ - @PufcSimmo.
‘Well if someone comes they are probably going to sit on the bench most weeks, so it’s not an attractive gig or great use of a wage. RJJ is a centre forward who has been reinvented as a wide man. In theory he could cover JCH. Clearly a different type of forward though. Tricky one’ - @paul_gauntlett
‘No point, barring an injury JCH will be selected every time and that is the reason Marriot left’ - @trustchairman.
‘It’s a must that he’s replaced. JCH is the only senior centre forward at the club now’ - @DazMoody
‘100% needs replacing I’d go for Alfie May at Cheltenham scores plenty of goals in a poor side’ - @lowestoftposh
‘Liam Cullen at Swansea or Macauley Langstaff at Notts County might be worth a punt’ - @lukejuanpywell.
‘We have to replace him if we want to give the play offs a proper go. Jones and Taylor wouldn’t be able to replace JCH if he gets injured. Would be play off chances gone.’ - @almostnorthern
As suggested earlier on Monday, Fleetwood have signed power forward Jayden Stockley from Charlton to partner Jack Marriott up top.
Marriott left Posh for the Cod Army earlier today.
Apart from the Fleetwood business It’s been quiet (it’s 5.19pm on Monday) in League One as far as completed deals are concerned, although play-off contenders Wycombe Wanderers have taken striker Chem Campbell on loan from Wolves.
Campbell (20) has made 5 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.
Oxford, who were rumoured to be trying to hijack the Marriott deal, have taken Nottingham Forest forward Ateef Konate on loan.
The 21 year-old has one sub appearance for Forest to his name.
Will Posh now seek a replacement for Jack Marriott?
Is there already a deal in place?
That’s doubtful as right up until Thursday, Posh boss Darren Ferguson seemed to believe Marriott would stay.
Not until the striker was left out of the matchday squad for the Pompey win on Saturday did alarm bells start ringing among Marriott fans, of which there are many.
Posh have just over 30 hours to find a back-up for Jonson Clarke-Harris, unless they put their faith in Ricky-Jade Jones..
It’s a £250k deal (allegedly) for Marriott not £20k as it says below. Sorry!
Posh could face an all-new Fleetwood Town attack at Highbury on Fabruary 14 if reports are to be believed.
It’s understood Posh striker Jack Marriott is in the North West finalising his move to the Cod Army and big Charlton Athletic centre-forward Jayden Stockley is also apparently on his way to the club.
There have been zero completed transfers in League One so far today (Monday).
Siriki Dembele could leave Premier League Bournemouth before the end of the January transfer window, accoridng to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.
The Cherries signed Dembele from Posh for a seven-figure fee in January, 2022, but he has failed to hold down a first-team place.
The 26 year-old is apparently of interest to French Ligue One side Auxerre as well as a number of Championship clubs.
Tricky winger Dembele has made six appearances in the Premier League this season, all from the substitutes’ bench.
He was linked with a move to Turkish football in August.
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has suffered a potentially season-ending injury leaving the Black Cats seeking a new forward.
Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris has been linked with the Wearsiders in the past, but is not expected to be a target of the Championship club now.
Sunderland signed Leeds United striker Joe Geldhart on loan last week.
Reports are now suggesting Jack Marriott had a medical at Fleetwood over the weekend after the clubs agreed a £250k fee. Watch this space.
Britt Assombalonga is back! Not at Posh sadly, but back at Watford in the Championship. He left Vicarage Road for Posh in the summer of 2013 for over a million quid and scored 33 goals in one outstanding season at London Road before making big money moves to Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough. The now 30-year-old has most recently been in Turkish football. He’s signed a Watford contract until the end of the season.