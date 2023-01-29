With the exception of Posh Trust chairman Marco Graziano, Posh fans want a replacement for Jack Marriott who left for Fleetwood Town on Monday afternoon.

Fans were asked by @PTAlanSwann on Twitter if we need to get a new striker before the transfer deadline of 11pm on Tuesday.

‘We need a replacement. RJJ is far from ready. We do need one regardless though even if its like a Connor Wickham until end of season situation’ - @PufcSimmo.

‘Well if someone comes they are probably going to sit on the bench most weeks, so it’s not an attractive gig or great use of a wage. RJJ is a centre forward who has been reinvented as a wide man. In theory he could cover JCH. Clearly a different type of forward though. Tricky one’ - @paul_gauntlett

‘No point, barring an injury JCH will be selected every time and that is the reason Marriot left’ - @trustchairman.

‘It’s a must that he’s replaced. JCH is the only senior centre forward at the club now’ - @DazMoody

‘100% needs replacing I’d go for Alfie May at Cheltenham scores plenty of goals in a poor side’ - @lowestoftposh

‘Liam Cullen at Swansea or Macauley Langstaff at Notts County might be worth a punt’ - @lukejuanpywell.