Many Peterborough United fans already predicting a relegation scrap and one has offered his season ticket for sale for £25!

Brandon Khela in action for Posh against Luton Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United fans were quick to pour scorn on their team’s performance after a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Luton Town on Saturday.

Many are already predicting a relegation battle just two matches into a new season. One has even put his season ticket up for sale for a mere £25. He is probably joking.

The post-comments as made to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Fergie happy with the 3 midfielders? I don't think so. He should have made changes at half-time or 10 minutes into the second half. He reacted too slowly to the Luton subs and waited until 80 mins before a formation change - @SoboPosh19

Bradley Ihionvien in action for Posh against Luton Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

First half okay. Second half lacked passion and skill. MoM Wallin – @CanadaPOSH

A League Two side masquerading as a League One team. MOTM? Behave – @DayPaul84

Can anyone see 4 worse teams then us? It’s early in the season, but I can’t see the other 3 teams currently at the bottom with us staying there – @King27802V

Always supported the chairman, but I’m struggling to defend this transfer window. We looked poor today. MOM Okagbue – @frankie198311

Lightweight, impotent, naive, too easy. MOM Archie Collins – @PoshJeremy

Nothing there. No spark any where in the team/squad. Boring to watch. Creatively impotent. Always going to concede – @davidrbull2010

Two games in and Fergie’s mind is muddled already. Switched to 3 at the back when we haven’t played that in all of pre-season and we didn’t sign players to play in those positions. We don’t look like scoring in open play. MOM Collins, only just though – @JamesGWesley

It’s hard to find any positives after a performance devoid of any goalscoring opportunities. Our frailties defending set pieces and playing out from the back also reared their ugly heads again. Early evidence suggests a long, hard season. MOM Khela – @cooper_derren

MOM Wallin. Thought he gave a solid performance – @villaposh

No man of the match! Pitiful, and Luton were made to look good! – @LynnSex85904773

Looked like they had never played together. No MOM as they were dreadful 2nd half – @pboromikky

That was awful which is why we’re tipped for relegation. Players not good enough and a manager that won’t switch formation until it’s far too late –

@Malcolm18668825

Very poor, all I can say is either or both Barbrook/Humphries from Ipswich Town on loan if Collins goes. Poorest Posh side for years – @TobyWoody

Who in our squad would get in Luton/Cardiff teams? Collins? Sums it up. Lacking, a long season ahead. MOM the linesman – @steffandancy

Don’t know where the goals are going to come from, no attacking threat at all. MOM Khela for work rate – @Petejshort

Very, very poor. No surprise Collins wants to go. So many of last season’s failures still playing unfortunately – @alanposh

Game of two half-time managerial team talks. One livened his team up, the other sent his players to sleep. MOM Okagbue – @fat_controller

First half promise, second half doom. MOM Okagbue – @CHAMM24

Luton weren’t great, but we were diabolical. Not really a stand out MOM… maybe Hayes – @matthewferro85

Didn't think they lacked effort (1st half). But the team is just not good enough. MOM Collins – @martyntiney

For sale: Posh season ticket. Hardly used. £25. MoM: Johnston – @eamonnduff

Fairly competitive in the first half. The minute they scored we just imploded, no composure. We don't have any creativity. MOTM Johnston – @PboroScot25434

It’s going to be another awful season. Darragh and Fergie should hang their heads in shame. Appalling recruitment – @Werrington2

Decent enough first half, albeit little attacking threat, disappointing second half, second goal truly daft. MOM Wallin – @TheKitMatt

No attacking threat whatsoever. Wingers totally ineffective and muscled off the ball. Need to ditch this formation asap and play 2 up front. MOM Okagbue – @1_ferguson

MOM either Wallin or Hayes. I had us down as 0 points from Cardiff and Luton anyway. Need to beat the teams that we expect to be bottom half with us – @JaidonAgius

Nothing has changed from last season. Passing woeful, no creativity, lazy players. MOM Johnston – @IanJBryant

Too lightweight, no creativity and sat too deep. MOM Wallin – @NoelPorteous

No attacking creativity. Hopefully they can stay up. Going to be a long season. No MOM – @shermfirm

Only two out of the 11 made any impact. Khela and Mills. Khela wins this one as he's been one of the only ones with the balls to commit – @cggardeningco

Squad not good enough and a manager who won’t change formation, relegation battle incoming! – @Malcolm18668825

Like last week, i don’t see where the goals are going to come from. Khela MOM – @Kyle_Irving20