Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United goal hero Emmanuel Fernandez admits even he was shocked by his remarkable match-winning goal at Exeter City on Saturday.

The 22 year-old central defender is known for his comfort on the ball, but playing accurate passes out of defence is one thing, surging 30 yards in possession before finding the bottom corner of the net from a similar distance is something else altogether.

It was a first Football League goal of his career for Fernandez and a moment for him to savour especially as it proved to be the decisive act of a 2-1 win at a ground Posh hadn’t left with three points since 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates his winning goal for Posh at Exeter. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I don’t where that goal came from,” Fernandez said on the Posh Plus service. “I just ended up with the ball in the middle of the pitch, moved forward and took a shot. The last time I moved forward like that at Oxford I didn’t end up shooting, but I felt the opportunity was there to score and I took it. I felt I could score and I did. Maybe I was aiming for the top corner, but it was a great feeling. Normally if I score it would be a header from a corner so this was a completely different feeling and I like it so I want to do it again!

"Exeter are a very good team. They put you into positions you don’t want to be in. They scored early, but for the second game in a row we equalised quickly and we were better in the second half. We have set the standard now for defending set pieces. We have conceded a few in recent seasons, but we have worked hard on them.

"We will get better. I haven't played many games and Oscar Wallin has come from a different country. We have new players and we are still gelling as a team, but we are just dealing with everything. For me it’s about playing games and getting into a rhythm and gaining momentum. I run through every game afterwards to see where I can improve.”

Fernandez joined Posh after leaving Gillingham in 2021. He has now started 13 games for Posh, five of them in the Football League.