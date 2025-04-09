Manager of the Month nomination for Peterborough United boss

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comDarren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Darren Ferguson has been nominated for the League One manager of the month award for March.

The Peterborough United boss steered Posh away from relegation trouble last month when his side collected 11 points from six matches which included wins against Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic.

His rivals for the award are Noel Hunt (Reading), Phil Parkinson (Wrexham) and Nathan Jones (Charlton). Reading beat Posh 3-1 in March.

League One player of the month nominations are Ashley Fletcher (Blackpool), Macauley Gillesphey (Charlton), Jovon Makama (Lincoln) and Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham).

The winners will be announced on Friday.

