Manager of the Month nomination for Peterborough United boss
The Peterborough United boss steered Posh away from relegation trouble last month when his side collected 11 points from six matches which included wins against Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic.
His rivals for the award are Noel Hunt (Reading), Phil Parkinson (Wrexham) and Nathan Jones (Charlton). Reading beat Posh 3-1 in March.
League One player of the month nominations are Ashley Fletcher (Blackpool), Macauley Gillesphey (Charlton), Jovon Makama (Lincoln) and Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham).
The winners will be announced on Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.