Manager Darren Ferguson on taking the positives from opening day defeat at Cardiff and on the players making life easier for themselves

Bradley Ihionvien tucks away his penalty against Cardiff. Photo: Joe Dent.

Manager Darren Ferguson was keen to take the positives after Peterborough United were beaten on the opening day of the League One season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh lost 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium. Bradley Ihionvien’s first half penalty had given Posh the lead but they were unable to hold on and conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes of the second half to lose the match.

Ferguson was critical of his side in possession and was frustrated to see his side concede a free-kick in the opening minute of the second half - which was brilliantly converted by Rubin Colwill. He did, however, praise the attitude of his players and was heartened by the impact his substitutes had on the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said: “It’s disappointing. We knew it would be a tough one, but we were 1-0 up at half time and we had them where we wanted them. We didn’t want to let them get the momentum back, but then we started the second half like we did. We were passing the ball along the edge of the box and just gave it away after we’d spone about playing the ball forward for the opening stages of the half.

!It was a wonderful free-kick and a great goal, but you should never be in that position in the first minute of the second half. Play forward and don’t give them the opportunity to have that free-kick.

“That was a big moment in the game, it got the crowd up and changed the whole momentum. Although, they had been on top, we were 1-0 up and they had to come after us. In transition we were causing them problems.

“We managed the last five minutes of the first half very well and finished the half strong so start the second-half properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew they would have more possession, but we were poor on the ball. In the middle of the park, we were not good enough. Too many times we turned the ball over and gave it back to them. It just seemed that every time we felt we were about to get a pass and break through them, they nicked the ball as we didn’t move it quick enough. We are better than what we showed today.

“Brad Ihionvien was a real positive though. Their two centre-halves will know that they were in a game. He was a real positive.

“Another positive was the subs were very good when they came on as they livened us up. We kept going and created one or two good chances towards the end. They were hanging on a little bit. All five subs were good and that’s all you can ask. No doubt they will be knocking on my door saying when we can start?

“But there are one or two things we could done to make it easier for ourselves. Over the whole 90 minutes, Cardiff deserved to win the game but if we had not conceded in those opening 10 minutes of the second half , the crowd do get a bit restless and they would have to have gone hunting meaning we could have caused them more problems in transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My lads kept going and we didn’t make it easy for them. There’s things we need to improve clearly and we will, but we’re back up and running and there’s another 10 months of agony and ecstasy in store.”

Other questions answered by Ferguson.

Why start Bilokapic over new goalkeeper Reyes?

"I felt that with Vicente coming in and only having two days training, plus it was a brand new back four, the right thing to do was play Nick. Nick was good, he made some good saves. He was good, clean. I have to look back at the second goal to see whether he could have got near to it or not. It was another good finish though.

Where was Chris Conn-Clarke and could he be leaving the club?

"I don’t want to say publicly that he’s available or anything, but I just had a decision to make. The reason he wasn’t involved today was because I had to decide between him and Ryan. I went with a nine and two wingers on the bench and I needed defenders as cover. I know Ryan gives me positions whereas Chris is a ten. I felt I needed his flexibility. There was no other reason than that. I said I would use pre-season to give the lads from last season a chance, but one or two need to move on now.”

When will new signing Klaidi Lolos be ready to play?

"He will be a good signing for us. Today was too early for he hasn’t played any minutes for Bolton in pre-season. We have a plan in place for him and whenever we feel he’s ready, we will put him in. He can play in a variety of positions, I have liked him for a long time. He gives you a bit of physique, height and you need that in any league you play in. We need that a little bit more in the middle of the park. You look at the boy Ruben Colwill today in there - he was the best player on the pitch by a long way- it does make that difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In an ideal world, I would like to get him some minutes in the Carabao Cup match, but we’ll wait and see how it goes to see if we can get him involved against Luton.”

Posh host another newly relegated side next Saturday (August 9) in front of the Sky cameras as Luton Town head to the Weston Homes Stadium (12:30pm kick-off).