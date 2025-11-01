Peterborough United boss Luke Williams hailed his side’s ‘warrior spirit’ as they knocked League One high-flyers Cardiff City out of the FA Cup in his first game in charge on Saturday (November 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The odds were against Posh coming into this one with Cardiff sitting third in the table and Posh rock bottom but a display full of both free-flowing football and determined defence at times helped Posh cause a minor upset.

Williams, who was in the Posh dugout for the first time, was left delighted with the application of all of his players after he had called for them to show both him and the fans that they still had fight in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Leonard his first for the club and the only goal of the game, in the first half, to send Posh into the second round. They will find out their opponents on Monday night at around 6:45pm, prior to the Tamworth vs Leyton Orient tie on TNT Sports.

Harry Leonard celebrates scoring his first goal for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.

The new Posh boss said: “I’m so pleased with the application of the players. They showed a real warrior spirit. The energy was excellent, that’s what I am most pleased about.

“It was a real top, top opposition and I’m happy with the fight and application. They have a good group of players with a top manager so for us to be able to defend in that way was great. The back four were focused and put bodies on the line, they had to put up with a lot of pressure.

“In terms of style of play, there was not so much we could do (in just two days) but is terms of application there was. They knew they had to show the fans they still have the energy, enthusiasm and desire and they showed that was enough to get the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted us to be aggressive and put balls in the box to try and cause problems; even if we don’t score I wanted to create than energy. There was a lot of corners in the first 20 minutes and lots of opportunities to get the ball in the box. I wanted to give that feeling to the fans that we are on the front foot.

“The rest of it was show me you want to be out there, show me that you have the fight in you and a lot of them put their hand up.

“If my work is done after two days then I am not anything to talk about so I have lots of work to do. The most important thing I have seen today is the drive and determination of people to put their bodies on the line. You can build off that.

“The other way around- come on let’s play great football but nobody is trying- is impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have seen Harry for a short period of time but I can see that he has the instinct and desire to score. I hope that he will prove me correct that he’s not scared to miss. You can’t be a top striker if you are. He works so hard for the team and he was fighting for balls and he was rewarded with his goal.

“We have a lot to do and I need to remind the players- I hope they are listening- this tonight was about the way they showed up, put their hands up and were prepared to their bodies on the line; there is some tired legs in there. That has to remain constant.”

Posh now have a full week of training before Williams takes charge of his first league match at home against Wimbledon. The Dons were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday after being beaten 2-0 at home by National League side Gateshead.