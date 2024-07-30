Liverpool away up next for Peterborough United Under 21s after heavy defeat in Norwich
and live on Freeview channel 276
Posh took an early lead through a scrambled effort from midfielder Max Beech and, although Norwich equalised before the break, it was still 1-1 with 20 minutes to go.
The hosts then took the lead from the penalty spot and the floodgates opened with the young Canaries running out 5-1 winners.
Posh fielded several under 18s and a couple of trialists as many under 21 players are currently with the first team.
Transfer-listed senior striker Kabongo Tshimanga played at the end of a week when he was linked with a move to League Two side Swindon Town.
Posh manager Ryan Semple said: “For the first hour I thought we were good, We got our goal and we created some good openings and defended really well when we needed to.
“Norwich City are an excellent team and caused us problems. They grew into the game late on when our boys started to feel the effects of our busy pre-season schedule.”
Posh have another tough game this Saturday when visiting Liverpool Under 21s for another friendly.