Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Peterborough United Under 21s were well beaten in a pre-season friendly at a powerful Norwich City side on Saturday.

​Posh took an early lead through a scrambled effort from midfielder Max Beech and, although Norwich equalised before the break, it was still 1-1 with 20 minutes to go.

The hosts then took the lead from the penalty spot and the floodgates opened with the young Canaries running out 5-1 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh fielded several under 18s and a couple of trialists as many under 21 players are currently with the first team.

Kabongo Tshimanga. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Transfer-listed senior striker Kabongo Tshimanga played at the end of a week when he was linked with a move to League Two side Swindon Town.

Posh manager Ryan Semple said: “For the first hour I thought we were good, We got our goal and we created some good openings and defended really well when we needed to.

“Norwich City are an excellent team and caused us problems. They grew into the game late on when our boys started to feel the effects of our busy pre-season schedule.”