LIVE:PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SWANSEA CITY- Sammie Szmodics fit again
Peterborough United are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches as they host Swansea City tonight (March 16, 7:45pm).
Posh have drawn their last two but are in need of wins if they are to overhaul the six points that currently seperates them from Championship safety.
They will be boosted in this pursuit by the fact that Sammie Szmodics is fit to return from injury.
Russell Martin brings his inconsistent Swans into the match sitting 16th in the table.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Swansea
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 16:01
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Sammie Szmodics back from injury
- Joel Randall to see a specialist
- Posh unbeaten in their last two matches
- Ryan Bennett could feature for the Swans
Posh have reinforced the coaching ranks
New first-team coach for Peterborough United
Peterborough United have appointed Dale Tonge to the post of first-team coach at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Welcome!
You join us for what is yet another important game for Posh. There have been positives from the last two matches but Posh need to start picking up wins if they are to be in this division next season. Can they finally cross that line tonight?
Find out here.