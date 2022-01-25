LIVE:BIRMINGHAM CITY vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Dembele left out of the squad due to an injury

Posh are going for their first double of the season after putting one of their best performances this season at home against the Blues in September. Posh were fantastic on the day and caused Birmingham all kinds of problems with their running.

They were helped by Harlee Dean putting Dembele’s cross into his own net in the first minute of the match. Grant was then brought down in the box the JCH opened his home account for the season from the spot.

In the second half, another charging run from Dembele and a cross in the box led to a goal. This time Grant was the lucky one. The visitors ended with ten after a poor challenge from Gary Gardener on Thompson but the game was already over and Posh held firm for a rare clean shoot.