LIVE:BIRMINGHAM CITY vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Dembele left out of the squad due to an injury
Peterborough United will be boosted by the presence of Callum Morton for the first time since his arrival as they travel to face Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at St Andrews this evening (January 25, 7:45pm).
Posh will also have the chance to record their first league double of the season after dispatching the Blues 3-0 at home in September.
Birmingham come into the match amidst rumours about manager Lee Bowyer’s position and unrest from the fans at the poor ownership and lack of direction the club seems to have.
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 19:47
- 3pm kick-off
- Callum Morton fit for first involvement
- Ronnie Edwards faces race to be fit
- Posh could complete first double of the season
- Birmingham ended a 7-match winless run on Saturday against Barnsley
1 min 0-0
It’s wing-backs. Poku looks like he’s in behind Marriott and Clakre-Harris.
Kick-off
Here come the teams!
We’ve all heard the rumours but Posh say injury keeps Dembele out of the squad tonight
Siriki Dembele left out of Peterborough United squad amid transfer speculation
Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele has been left out of the squad for tonight’s match away at Birmingham this evening (January 25).
Birmingham line-up
Niel Etheridge, Maxime Colin, Marc Roberts, Teden Mengi, Kristian Pedersen, Ryan Woods, Jordan James, Ivan Sunjic, Onel Hernandez, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan
Subs: Connal Trueman, George Friend, Tate Campbell, Gary Gardner, Jobe Billingham, Jeremie Bela, Jordan Graham
Posh line-up
Steven Benda, Bali Mumba, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Nathan Thompson, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant, Harrison Burrows, Kwame Poku, Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Joe Ward, Callum Morton, Jorge Grant, Joe Tomlinson, Sammie Szmodics
Not long no until the teams...
Last time out...
Posh are going for their first double of the season after putting one of their best performances this season at home against the Blues in September. Posh were fantastic on the day and caused Birmingham all kinds of problems with their running.
They were helped by Harlee Dean putting Dembele’s cross into his own net in the first minute of the match. Grant was then brought down in the box the JCH opened his home account for the season from the spot.
In the second half, another charging run from Dembele and a cross in the box led to a goal. This time Grant was the lucky one. The visitors ended with ten after a poor challenge from Gary Gardener on Thompson but the game was already over and Posh held firm for a rare clean shoot.
Oh to see that attacking and enterprising Posh again and that Siriki Dembele...
January business so far
Like Posh, Birmingham have dealt exclusively in loans this window so far. They have brought in a defender, midfielder and striker.
United hotshot Tendi Mengi has boosted the ranks in defence, central midfielder Taylor Richards makes the step up a league after Brighton lent him to Doncaster lasy season and former Norwich forward Onel Hernandez made an instant impact, scoring against Barnsley last week.
Ins
Onel Hernandez from Norwich (Loan)
Taylor Richards from Brighton (Loan)
Teden Mengi from Man United (Loan)
Out (all undisclosed)
Caolon Boyd-Munce to Middlesbrough
Chuks Aneke to Charlton
Connor Barratt to Sheffield United