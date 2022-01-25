LIVE:BIRMINGHAM CITY vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Callum Morton set to boost Posh’s ranks for the first time
Peterborough United will be boosted by the presence of Callum Morton for the first time since his arrival as they travel to face Birmingham City in a Championship fixture at St Andrews this evening (January 25, 7:45pm).
Posh will also have the chance to record their first league double of the season after dispatching the Blues 3-0 at home in September.
Birmingham come into the match amidst rumours about manager Lee Bowyer’s position and unrest from the fans at the poor ownership and lack of direction the club seems to have.
Follow all of the action on the PT blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Birmingham vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 14:45
- 3pm kick-off
- Callum Morton fit for first involvement
- Ronnie Edwards faces race to be fit
- Posh could complete first double of the season
- Birmingham ended a 7-match winless run on Saturday against Barnsley
Here we go again
It’s probably for the best we get a chance to put Saturday out of the mind so quickly. Tonight, Posh travel to face Birmingham in what feels like yet another away game where you think if Posh lose pathetically here? then will they ever win away again? We’ll see if they can finally make a breakthrough tonight. All the action will be here.
Team news
Peterborough United have a late fitness decision to make ahead of Birmingham City trip, but there could be a debut for new striker
Peterborough United will make a late fitness decision on teenage defender Ronnie Edwards ahead of tomorrow’s crunch Championship fixture at Birmingham City (January 25, 7.45pm).
Birmingham are a team that have been struggling. Including their FA Cup tie against League One Plymouth, the Blues had not won any of their last seven matches. Barnsley looked the perfect opponents at home on Saturday and so it proved as they ran out 2-1 winners. Posh look like another ideal opponent and they will need to muster something to prove they can be more than that. They should look at this as a chance though.
Form: Posh LDLWLWLL
Birmingham: LDLLLDLW
Birmingham 2-1 Barnsley
Fulham 6-2 Birmingham
Preston 1-1 Birmingham
Birmingham 0-1 Preston
Birmingham 1-2 QPR
Blackburn 4-0 Birmingham
Birmingham 2-2 Cardiff
Millwall 3-1 Birmingham