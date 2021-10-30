LIVE: SWANSEA CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh seek a rare hat-trick
Peterborough United chase a third straight Championship win at Swansea City today (October 30, 3pm).
Posh have only won three games in a row in the second tier twice in the club’s 61-year Football League history.
Follow the action from the Swansea.com Stadium live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Swansea vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 29 October, 2021, 21:48
- 3pm kick-off
- Jonson Clarke-Harris to play after suspension
- Posh sit 20th, 5 clear of relegation zone
- Ex-Posh man Russell Martin takes charge of the Swans
- Ryan Bennett also set to feature
Careful!
Posh better be careful as Matthew Donohue is the man in the middle. He has shown a red card in four of his ten games this season. Forest boss Steve Cooper laid into him last Saturday, accusing him of not being ready after being brought into the game at the last minute and he was agitated and how many fouls he claims he missed, particularly a particularly blatant foul for Fulham’s first.
Welcome!
Welcome to today’s live coverage as Posh make the extremely long trip to Swansea. Make sure you don’t forget your Covid pass!
Posh head into the match looking to win three consecutive second tier matches for only the third time in history. Confidence is sure to be high after finally breaking the run of away defeats last time out at Hull. Can Posh put on a show for the travelling fans? Let’s hope so.