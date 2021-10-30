LIVE: SWANSEA CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh are behind before they touch the ball!
Peterborough United chase a third straight Championship win at Swansea City today (October 30, 3pm).
Posh have only won three games in a row in the second tier twice in the club’s 61-year Football League history.
Follow the action from the Swansea.com Stadium live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Swansea vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:22
- 3pm kick-off
- Jonson Clarke-Harris to play after suspension
- Posh sit 20th, 5 clear of relegation zone
- Ex-Posh man Russell Martin takes charge of the Swans
- Ryan Bennett also set to feature
As proven, Posh win the first header but the ball falls to Ntcham on the edge of the box, his shot is well over the bar.
Cornre Swansea. First chance to see how Posh shape up to these. They don’t look a tall side.
17 mins THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 3
Dear oh dear. Wake up Posh. Piroe has put a glorious chance to make it three over the bar. Bidwell wins the knock-down from the free-kick, it finds Piroe on the edge of the 6 year box but he shows a surprising lack of composure and blasts the ball over the bar.
This could be a long day. Thompson dives in on Manning on the left edge of the box. Free kick
Easy as you like. Thompson gives the ball away in the centre of the pitch, one pass forward from Swansea and Piroe has the ball on the edge of the box, he works himself some space and fires into the corner at Cornell’s near post.
Dangerous ball into the area by Bidwell, headed down by Ntcham but Edwards manages to clear. The wing backs are finding plenty of space.
Posh may have to rethink their tactic of not pressing, they can’t get a touch here. Swansea do this to teams every week. Given time on the ball, they won’t give it up.
The ball is passes wide to Paterson, whose long range shot flies just wide of Cornell’s right-hand post.