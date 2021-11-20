LIVE: STOKE CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh strike the crossbar as they pursue an equaliser

36 Grant just clears the bar from 25 yards. Good spell from Posh.

35: Fine run Szmodics. Support is slow to arrive but he wins corner which is taken short and Ward shot blocked.

34: Grant free kick clears bar, goalie unconcerned. Posh have the pace to unsettle this defence if they can move the ball quicker.

33 Szmodics wins free kick on edge. At an angle though. A more direct ball might work against a slow defence

Now Stoke pass the ball out of play. A longer ball from Posh and goalie pressured into kicking the ball out

31 Posh try a long throw and get nowhere. Good from Dembele to win the throw.

30. 0-0. After a lively start thois has become very poor. No threat from either side. Build-ups very slow and often inaccurate

Free kick wasted, Posh immediately give it away again trying to play out from the back, sigh,

28: Late call by ref for foul by Kent, but replays show he was correct. Free kick Stoke

Excellent sweeper skills Cornell as ball played in behind Ward

25: Late challenge on Grant. Batth booked, Posh wanted more

Posh appear to have stopped pressing

Beevers free header from corner, but header misdirected. Taylor overhits return to keeper

23 Good run Grant, Szmodics finds him, cross is good, no-one in middle though, bit corner

Hull winning Posh into bottom 3 as it stands

21 back, back, back Cornell kicks it out of play sigh

20 Ward interception, he could shoot, but passes inside, Posh eventually crowded out.

15: Ward blocks cross, injured.