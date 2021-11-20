LIVE: STOKE CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh aim to improve on dismal away record
Peterborough United take the Championship’s worst away record to Stoke City today (November 20, 3pm kick off).
Posh have picked up just three points from eight away games ahead of a trip to the Britannia Stadium to play the team in fifth place.
It’s a homecoming for new Posh assistant manager Matthew Etherington who faces the club with whom he finished his playing career.
Stoke City v Peterborough United
- Posh have the worst away record in the Championship with 7 defeats in 8 games
- Stoke City have won 5 of their 8 home games losing just once, to Championship leaders Bournemouth
- Versatile defender Nathan Thompson expected to return for Posh after suspension
- New Posh assistant manager Matthew Etherington finished his playing career at Stoke
- Stoke goalkeeper Josef Bursik was in goal for Posh when they clinched promotion from League One last season
Pre-match preamble
Good morning.
Regular PT Posh blogger Ben Jones is on annual leave today so I’m back on the blog.
Should be a great game at a ground which generates a fabulous atmosphere.
A point would be more than acceptable in my humble opinion