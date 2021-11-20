LIVE: STOKE CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Clarke-Harris on the bench, Grant recalled, no Bursik in Stoke squad
Peterborough United take the Championship’s worst away record to Stoke City today (November 20, 3pm kick off).
Posh have picked up just three points from eight away games ahead of a trip to the Bet365 Stadium to play the team in fifth place.
It’s a homecoming for new Posh assistant manager Matthew Etherington who faces the club with whom he finished his playing career.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog below.
Stoke City v Peterborough United
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 14:58
- Posh have the worst away record in the Championship with 7 defeats in 8 games
- Stoke City have won 5 of their 8 home games losing just once, to Championship leaders Bournemouth
- Versatile defender Nathan Thompson expected to return for Posh after suspension
- New Posh assistant manager Matthew Etherington finished his playing career at Stoke
- Stoke goalkeeper Josef Bursik was in goal for Posh when they clinched promotion from League One last season
Pre-match
Here come the teams. right in front of the 1,000 or so Posh fans who have been in good voice already
Teams will be out soon once the obligatory Sweet Caroline is over. The Hen party in the box behind men are enjoying it at least.
Former Posh player Dean Holden is Stoke’s assistant manager. Dave Hibbert works at Stoke and Kevin Russell works in the club’s Academy.
Not sure what to make of that Posh line-up. Ward and Butler could be wing-backs. Fergie spoke of changing formations mid-game and this line-up could certainly do that. Surprised JCH is on bench though.
Referee today is Eddie Wolstenholme. Apart from a mad five minutes before half-time he was fine in the Coventry v Posh match earlier this season
Team news
Posh have left centre forwardf Jonson Clarke-Harris on the substitutes’ bench. Versatile defender Nathan Thompson is back after suspension and Jorge Grant is recalled with Harrison Burrows dropping to the bench.
There is no place in the Stoke matchday squad for their former on-loan Posh keeper Josef Bursik.
Posh: Dai Cornell, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Joe Ward, Jorge Grant, Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics. Substitutes: Jonson Clarke-Harris, Idris Kanu, Will Blackmore, Conor Coventry, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows
Stoke: Adam Davies, Leo Ostigard, Danny Batth, Tommy Smith, James Chester, Joe Allen, Mario Vrancic, Josh Tymon, Jacob Brown, Romaine Sawyers, Steve Fletcher. Substitutes: Jack Bonham, Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell, Ben Wilmot, Demeaco Duhaney, Sam Surridge, Tom Ince.
Big match build-up
Posh players currently walking on the pitch which looks in good nick.
Matthew Etherington is not the only Posh player to be popular in these parts. Gaby Zakuani played right back in a Tony Pulis side that won promotion to the Premier League.
I’ve arrived at the BET365 Stadium ahead of Stoke City v Posh. A bit chilly and breezy, but another terrific stadium for Posh fans to visit.
Team news around 2pm
Pre-match preamble
Good morning.
Regular PT Posh blogger Ben Jones is on annual leave today so I’m back on the blog.
Should be a great game at a ground which generates a fabulous atmosphere.
A point would be more than acceptable in my humble opinion