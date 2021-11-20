LIVE: STOKE CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Clarke-Harris on the bench, Grant recalled, no Bursik in Stoke squad

Here come the teams. right in front of the 1,000 or so Posh fans who have been in good voice already

Teams will be out soon once the obligatory Sweet Caroline is over. The Hen party in the box behind men are enjoying it at least.

Former Posh player Dean Holden is Stoke’s assistant manager. Dave Hibbert works at Stoke and Kevin Russell works in the club’s Academy.

Not sure what to make of that Posh line-up. Ward and Butler could be wing-backs. Fergie spoke of changing formations mid-game and this line-up could certainly do that. Surprised JCH is on bench though.