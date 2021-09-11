LIVE: SHEFFIELD UNITED V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh seek their first away point and goal of the season at Bramall Lane
Peterborough United will try and arrest a poor start on the road in the Championship match at Sheffield United today (September 11, 3pm).
Posh have been beaten 3-0 at Luton and 1-0 at Preston in their two away games so far.
Follow the action live on the PT blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Sheffield United vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 10 September, 2021, 23:20
- Posh looking for first away point and goal of the season
- Conor Coventry likely to make debut
- Taylor, Dembele and Marriott all been working on fitness in break and could start
- Sheffield United have scored just once this season in five league games
- Blades have only two points in difficult start for Jokanovic
It’s good to be back! After what is a new perk, if you like, Posh have been able to take a breather from their league campaign due to the international break and will go again today with a trip to Brammall Lane. It was a fine performance last time out that was cruelly denied a point at the death and the break has given the chance for the likes of Dembele, Taylor and Marriott to get themselves closer to full fitness.
Darragh promised a new Posh side after the break, let’s see what they’re like. Follow all the action here.