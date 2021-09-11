LIVE: SHEFFIELD UNITED V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh seek their first away point and goal of the season at Bramall Lane

Peterborough United will try and arrest a poor start on the road in the Championship match at Sheffield United today (September 11, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 8:33 am
Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium.

Posh have been beaten 3-0 at Luton and 1-0 at Preston in their two away games so far.

Follow the action live on the PT blog below...

LIVE BLOG: Sheffield United vs Posh

Last updated: Friday, 10 September, 2021, 23:20

  • Posh looking for first away point and goal of the season
  • Conor Coventry likely to make debut
  • Taylor, Dembele and Marriott all been working on fitness in break and could start
  • Sheffield United have scored just once this season in five league games
  • Blades have only two points in difficult start for Jokanovic
Friday, 10 September, 2021, 08:00

Welcome!

It’s good to be back! After what is a new perk, if you like, Posh have been able to take a breather from their league campaign due to the international break and will go again today with a trip to Brammall Lane. It was a fine performance last time out that was cruelly denied a point at the death and the break has given the chance for the likes of Dembele, Taylor and Marriott to get themselves closer to full fitness.

Darragh promised a new Posh side after the break, let’s see what they’re like. Follow all the action here.

