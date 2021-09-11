LIVE: SHEFFIELD UNITED V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh seek their first away point and goal of the season at Bramall Lane

It’s good to be back! After what is a new perk, if you like, Posh have been able to take a breather from their league campaign due to the international break and will go again today with a trip to Brammall Lane. It was a fine performance last time out that was cruelly denied a point at the death and the break has given the chance for the likes of Dembele, Taylor and Marriott to get themselves closer to full fitness.