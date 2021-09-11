LIVE: SHEFFIELD UNITED V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh hit with a quickfire double whammy after missing a great chance to take the lead
Peterborough United will try and arrest a poor start on the road in the Championship match at Sheffield United today (September 11, 3pm).
Posh have been beaten 3-0 at Luton and 1-0 at Preston in their two away games so far.
Follow the action live on the PT blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Sheffield United vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:32
- 5-1 Sheffield United L
- Posh looking for first away point and goal of the season
- Conor Coventry likely to make debut
- Taylor, Dembele and Marriott all been working on fitness in break and could start
- Sheffield United have scored just once this season in five league games
- Blades have only two points in difficult start for Jokanovic
Posh: Szmodics and Marriott off, JCH and Grant on
Sheff U: Norwood and Ndiaye off, Luke Freeman and Conor Hourihane on
70 mins 5-1
He’s injured himself doing it but Ndiaye makes it 5. Sharp stands up a ball from the left byline. Ndiaye has to run backwards and arch his neck to head home but does so well after being left unmarked. He lands awkwardly as he falls and is receiving treatment.
4-1 68 mins
The wingbacks have been virtually non-existent in a defensive capacity today. Fleck heds down to Ndiaye on the edge of the Posh box, Gibbs-White drifts out to the right into a acre of free space. Gets the pass and lashes right into the top corner of the nearpost.
Gibbs-White
Sheffield United just bringing the pace of this game down a notch, they have a lead they feel they can keep. Probably won’t do them harm just keeping it for a but as Posh have looked able to exploit their defence when they come forward.
Dembele currently down receiving treatment, looks like he got a stray arm to the face.
Posh sub 63 mins
Before Posh defend a corner. Taylor replaces Norburn
Burrows reads the short one well and Norburn gets out to Osborn to block his long range follow up.
Free-kick right in the edge. Looks like a penalty on the replay as Butler pulls down Sharp from behind.
What a shame that was. Posh should have been 2-1 in front and in a matter of moments were 3-1 down. These harsh lessons about the Championship are getting tiresome. Sheffield United back to running riot.