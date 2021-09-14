LIVE: READING v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Rookie goalkeeper thwarts Posh on the stroke of half-time
Peterborough United seek redemption in Reading tonight (September 14, 8pm kick off).
Posh need a positive result and performance to erase the memory of Saturday’s 6-2 drubbing at Sheffield United.
Follow the action as it happens on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Reading vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 September, 2021, 20:55
- 0-0 L
- Posh still looking for first away points of the season
- Nathan Thompson expected to return from injury
- Reading sit level with Posh on 4 points in 22nd, ahead on goal difference
- Reading facing injury crisis with 9 players out
This game is very much there for the taking, for either side. Posh need to sharpen up their passing and test a keeper making only his second Championship appearance more. Norburn came closest with a sweet strike but in general, he has been untroubled. Ward improved towards the end of the half and started swinging in some good first-time crosses.
Half-time
Moore it was the was injured. He has realised he can’t shake it off and is replaced by young Holmes at CB.
45 mins WHAT A SAVE
Norburn nearly with an outstanding goal. JCH heads down the free kick, taken from halfway, Norburn is there about 25 yards out, he allows it to bounce and then smashes it towards goal, Southwood has to get to full-stretch to tip it over.
2 added on
Great work from Norbrun stepping out twice as Reading look to assert some pressure. Him and Coventry have done well in the centre. Break in play as Moore is down, he appeared to injure himself fouling Marriott on halfway. He almost fell onto the Posh striker and I think his foot may have got caught in the turf.
JCH isn’t happy with his teammate’s lack of movement. Pym takes a goalkick. JCH is standing out on the right and arrows his run into the center to win the header and make it into a ball through to Marriott but he isn’t alive to the tactic. He lets him know what he thinks.
Butler takes, headed out by the first man.
That’s better. Ward gets a first time ball into Marriott, wins the header but its deflected and cleared for a corner.