LIVE: READING v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Peterborough United are seeking redemption in Reading
Peterborough United seek redemption in Reading tonight (September 14, 8pm kick off).
Posh need a positive result and performance to erase the memory of Saturday’s 6-2 drubbing at Sheffield United.
Follow the action as it happens on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Reading vs Posh
- 8pm kick off
- Posh still looking for first away points of the season
- Nathan Thompson expected to return from injury
- Reading sit level with Posh on 4 points in 22nd, ahead on goal difference
- Reading facing injury crisis with 9 players out
Tim Robinson is tonight’s referee. His last Posh match was a 1-0 home defeat to Burton in 2016. He was promoted not long after. Saturday at Bristol City vs Preston was the first time he’d given out less than 4 yellows cards this season.
Follow all of the action tonight here on the PT blog. Probably best to not make too much of a single fixture just six matches in but this feels big. Posh will be looking for an instant response after the Sheffield United mauling and Reading have also started the season in a similar poor fashion and sit on four points. They are ravaged by injuries and this feels like a chance to get on the board away from home.