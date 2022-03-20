LIVE: QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Posh looking for third straight win over QPR
Peterborough United travel to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship (March 20, 12:30pm).
Victory would be Posh’s third over the same opponents this season after 2-1 and 2-0 wins in the league and FA Cup respectively.
They will have to do it without young star Ricky-Jade Jones though after he picked up a shoulder injury against Swansea.
The club will also have to be careful with Sammie Szmodics after he looked to limp off in the same game, having only just returned from injury.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
- 12:30pm kick-off
- Jones out with shoulder injury
- Posh now 10 points adrift of safety
- Posh looking for third win over QPR this season
- QPR sign Keiren Westwood after goalkeeping crisis
Good news about Jones!
In-form Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones will miss tomorrow’s Championship trip to Queens Park Rangers.
Yesterday’s results
Derby 1-1 Coventry
Sheffield United 2-0 Barnsley
Bristol City 2-2 West Brom
Huddersfield 0-3 Bournemouth
Hull 1-3 Luton
Reading 1-0 Blackburn
Stoke 2-0 Millwall
Swansea 0-0 Birmingham
In a slightly different time to usual, Posh head off on the road for a 12:30 kick off in London. With teams around them picking up points in recent weeks, Posh really can’t afford anything else but an unlikely victory.
Find out of they can do it right here.