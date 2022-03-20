LIVE: QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Clarke-Harris goal sends Posh in level at the break

Peterborough United travel to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship (March 20, 12:30pm).

By Ben Jones
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 1:37 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring an equalising goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Victory would be Posh’s third over the same opponents this season after 2-1 and 2-0 wins in the league and FA Cup respectively.

They will have to do it without young star Ricky-Jade Jones though after he picked up a shoulder injury against Swansea.

The club will also have to be careful with Sammie Szmodics after he looked to limp off in the same game, having only just returned from injury.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: QPR vs Posh

Last updated: Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:48

  • 12:30pm kick-off
  • Jones out with shoulder injury
  • Posh now 10 points adrift of safety
  • Posh looking for third win over QPR this season
  • QPR sign Keiren Westwood after goalkeeping crisis
Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:48

59 mins 3-1 Posh

Pause in play as Knight gets some attention on his leg. Norburn also down.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:47

58 mins 3-1 Posh

Massive boos as Charlie Austin comes on for goalscorer Luke Amos.

George Thomas on for Andre Gray, more boos.

The only one the don’t mind if Hendrick for Dozzell.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:44

56 mins 3-1 Posh

Yellow for Marriott now. Pull back on McCallum.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:44

56 mins 3-1 Posh

What a brilliant goal by Jack Marriott. Drives into the left of the box and smashes the ball into the top corner.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:43

IT’S 3-1 JACK MARRIOTT

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:42

54 mins 2-1

JCH scores but Westwood got a big hand to it.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:41

GOALLLLLL 2-1 POSH

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:40

52 mins 1-1

Joe Ward tripped by Jimmy Dunne

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:40

PENALTY POSH

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:38

50mins 1-1

Stop start beginning of the half. Ward sends in a free-kick to the Posh box. Easily caught by Westwood.

