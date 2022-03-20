LIVE: QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Clarke-Harris goal sends Posh in level at the break
Peterborough United travel to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship (March 20, 12:30pm).
Victory would be Posh’s third over the same opponents this season after 2-1 and 2-0 wins in the league and FA Cup respectively.
They will have to do it without young star Ricky-Jade Jones though after he picked up a shoulder injury against Swansea.
The club will also have to be careful with Sammie Szmodics after he looked to limp off in the same game, having only just returned from injury.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: QPR vs Posh
Last updated: Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 13:48
- 12:30pm kick-off
- Jones out with shoulder injury
- Posh now 10 points adrift of safety
- Posh looking for third win over QPR this season
- QPR sign Keiren Westwood after goalkeeping crisis
59 mins 3-1 Posh
Pause in play as Knight gets some attention on his leg. Norburn also down.
58 mins 3-1 Posh
Massive boos as Charlie Austin comes on for goalscorer Luke Amos.
George Thomas on for Andre Gray, more boos.
The only one the don’t mind if Hendrick for Dozzell.
56 mins 3-1 Posh
Yellow for Marriott now. Pull back on McCallum.
56 mins 3-1 Posh
What a brilliant goal by Jack Marriott. Drives into the left of the box and smashes the ball into the top corner.
IT’S 3-1 JACK MARRIOTT
54 mins 2-1
JCH scores but Westwood got a big hand to it.
GOALLLLLL 2-1 POSH
52 mins 1-1
Joe Ward tripped by Jimmy Dunne
PENALTY POSH
50mins 1-1
Stop start beginning of the half. Ward sends in a free-kick to the Posh box. Easily caught by Westwood.