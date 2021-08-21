LIVE: PRESTON NORTH END v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh aim to pile more agony on the Championship’s bottom club
Peterborough United travel to Deepdale today (August 21, 3pm) to tackle the Championship’s bottom club Preston North End.
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 8:07 am
Preston have lost all three of their league games so far this season.
Posh should have forward Sammie Szmodics back in their squad after a two-match absence.
- Posh looking to end the week with 7 points from 9
- Szmodics returns but Beevers out with hamstring injury
- Ferguson returns to the club that sacked him 11 years ago
- Preston have lost all three league games this season
- Izzy Brown could miss the whole season with ACL injury
Team news- Some good, some bad
Peterborough United welcome back key men for the trip to Preston North End, but they are also missing a major player
Peterborough United will welcome Sammie Szmodics and Jorge Grant back into their first team squad for the Championship trip to Preston North End tomorrow (August 21, 3pm kick off).
