LIVE: PRESTON NORTH END v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Bright start to the second half as Dembele goes close
Peterborough United travel to Deepdale today (August 21, 3pm) to tackle the Championship’s bottom club Preston North End.
Preston have lost all three of their league games so far this season.
Posh should have forward Sammie Szmodics back in their squad after a two-match absence.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog...
LIVE BLOG: Preston vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:35
- 1-0 Preston HT
- Bauer gives Preston the lead after 14 minutes from a free-kick
- Posh continue record of conceding from a header in every game this season
- Szmodics returns but Beevers out with hamstring injury
- Preston have lost all three league games this season
- Izzy Brown could miss the whole season with ACL injury
Two more corners come into the back post, Preston win all of them, Hughes heads the third down and its deflected for a fourth. This is frightening.
71 mins CHANCE
First corner of the game and Preston nearly score, Ledson puts it on the head of Hughes as the back post, heads it across to Ledson and he heads towards goal, Pym has to punch the ball over. Good save.
Posh definitely putting more balls into the box this half, JCH had nothing to feed off in that first half, JCH putting himself about but yet to do it with great success.
Preston sub 69 mins
Emil Riis replaces Sinclair upfront
Straight away the subs nearly work wonders, Marriott flashes a cross into the six yard box towards Szmodics, however, he just can’t get there.
Posh subs
Dembele off for Marriott and Szmodics replaces Burrows.
Ledson picks out Maguire but his header across goal is cleared away to safety.
Preston with another chance to put a ball in the Posh box after Butler drags down Ledson on the right, around 35 yards out.
Johnson clips in a ball, Pym out confidently to claim and sets Burrows away on the left. His cross across the face to JCH is cut out by Hughes and almost falls to Dembele arriving on the edge of the box, unlucky.
Looked as if Posh were in, Grant scoops a delicious cross into JCH in the six0yard box and his looping header has Iversen at full stretch to keep it out but the flag goes up from the linesman. Good game now. Posh looking brighter going forward.