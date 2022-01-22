LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs WEST BROM - Posh fall to defeat after shipping three late goals
Peterborough United travel to face play-off West Brom in the Championship this afternoon (January 22).
Posh are chasing a win that will could take them level on points with Reading outside of the relegation zone in 21st.
They face a West Brom who sit in 5th but have only scored 31 goals in their 26 games. Then the sides last met, Posh put up a spirited display, only to be sucker-punched with a late winner.
Follow all the action on the PT blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs West Brom
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:59
- 3pm kick-off
- Jack Marriott set to return to the squad
- Steven Benda in contention to make Posh debut
- Posh can move level with Reading in 21st with a win
- West Brom haven’t won any of their last five
- The Baggies was only scored 31 in 26 league games but have the division’s best defence
Quite hard to believe Posh have thrown it away to that extent. To lose that game against that uninspiring, slow West Brom 3-0 really isn’t good enough but the ball never stuck upfront and in the end you were just waiting for them to score. West Brom deserve it you have to say, Posh did nothing.
Full time
Kent gets a yellow. Silly kick on Robinson.
West Brom sub
I make that their 4th but Fellows has come on for Grant. They get an extra one because Posh did.
5 added on
89 mins 3-0
Simple ball over the top of Beevers. Diangana beats him with ease and puts it into the opposite corner to Grant. Posh have given up, that’s poor.
87 mins 2-0
Posh are beaten now. Livermore wins the ball from Taylor in the midfield, slides a ball into Grant on the left of the pitch. He goes past Taylor and slots it into the far corner, away from Benda. It all came from Posh rushing the free-kick and giving it away.
2-0 West Brom
84 mins 1-0
Fourth sub for Posh Ward comes on for Burrows right after he wins a free-kick from Furlong wrestling him to the ground. Ronnie was taken off under the concussion rules, so it did not count as a change.