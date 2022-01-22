LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs WEST BROM- Posh face tough test as stubborn Baggies
Peterborough United travel to face play-off West Brom in the Championship this afternoon (January 22).
Posh are chasing a win that will could take them level on points with Reading outside of the relegation zone in 21st.
They face a West Brom who sit in 5th but have only scored 31 goals in their 26 games. Then the sides last met, Posh put up a spirited display, only to be sucker-punched with a late winner.
Follow all the action on the PT blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs West Brom
Last updated: Friday, 21 January, 2022, 23:52
- 3pm kick-off
- Jack Marriott set to return to the squad
- Steven Benda in contention to make Posh debut
- Posh can move level with Reading in 21st with a win
- West Brom haven’t won any of their last five
- The Baggies was only scored 31 in 26 league games but have the division’s best defence
Welcome!
We are on the road again. Posh travel to face West Brom in what will no doubt be a tough match. Posh will have to defend the box well as it is going to be slung in there at every opportunity. Can they hold out and claim somethin on the road for only the second time in 13 away games? Follow the PT blog to find out.