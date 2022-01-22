LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs WEST BROM - Beevers back as Posh ring the changes at the Baggies
Peterborough United travel to face play-off West Brom in the Championship this afternoon (January 22).
Posh are chasing a win that will could take them level on points with Reading outside of the relegation zone in 21st.
They face a West Brom who sit in 5th but have only scored 31 goals in their 26 games. Then the sides last met, Posh put up a spirited display, only to be sucker-punched with a late winner.
Follow all the action on the PT blog below.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:05
- 3pm kick-off
- Jack Marriott set to return to the squad
- Steven Benda in contention to make Posh debut
- Posh can move level with Reading in 21st with a win
- West Brom haven’t won any of their last five
- The Baggies was only scored 31 in 26 league games but have the division’s best defence
5 mins 0-0
Dike tripped on the left edge of the box by Kent. Clarke wins the header but heads it sideways and Posh clear. West Brom having the better of the early play.
4 mins 0-0
First attack to West Brom. Mumba miscontrols on the edge of the box, gifts possession to Dike. Throw-in after he recovers, surprisingly taken short, no sign of the towel...
1 min 0-0
Posh indeed going with the three. West Brom match them up.
Here come the teams
Very interesting
That looks strongly like a back three. Kent and Beevers return for the first time since the defeat to Blackburn at the end of November. Knight goes down to the bench. Seems a direct reaction to West Brom.
Debut for Benda.
West Brom team
David Button, Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach, Conor Townsed, Matt Phillips, Daryl Dike, Karlan Grant
Subs: Alex Palmer, Caleb Taylor, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Grady Diangana, Tom Fellows, Callum Robinson, Jayson Molumby
Posh line-up
Steven Benda, Bali Mumba, Mark Beevers, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant, Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Sammie Szmodics, Joe Tomlinson, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, Jack Marriott
Perhaps we’d take that but all the stats point to a game short of goals. Posh have never scored at the Hawthorns in the league and this season, have only six goals on their travels.
West Brom meanwhile, have scored more than once in only one of their last 13 and that was two goals against Coventry, one being an own goal. If can muster a strong defensive display from somewhere, there could be joy.
Jack’s back!
Returning Peterborough United striker is looking ‘better than ever’
Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott is looking ‘better than ever’ as he makes his return to the first-team squad in the tough Championship game at West Bromwich Albion tomorrow (January 22, 3pm).