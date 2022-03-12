LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs STOKE CITY- Posh looking for vital win against out of form Stoke
Peterborough United are searching for a vital Championship win at home to Stoke City (March 12, 3pm).
They will have to do it without goalkeeper Steven Benda though, who has been ruled out for at least the next three games. The return of Jack Taylor does provide a boost to Posh’s cause though.
Stoke, meanwhile, have not won in any of their last seven games in all competitions and seem to have dropped Posh hero Josef Bursik from their line-up.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Stoke
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 12:00
- 3pm kick-off
- Steven Benda remains injured
- Posh have not scored in their last 4 home league games
- Stoke have not won any of their last 7 matches
- Josef Bursik and James Chester could feature
Posh searching for history
Victory for Posh today would actually be historic. They have never beaten Stoke in a Football League match. The Potters have won six and drawn three of the nine meetings and came out on top, with a 2-0 win at the Bet365 Stadium earlier this season.
The last meeting at London Road finished 2-1 to Stoke in a 2002 Division Two match. David Farrell scored after just two minutes for Posh but Stoke eventually won with a 90th minute Marc Goodfellow goal.
The remaining fixtures, can Posh pull this off?
The form, remaining fixtures, positives and negatives of Peterborough United and their relegation rivals. Can Posh get out of trouble?
Peterborough United gave supporters a glimmer of hope that Championship relegation could still be avoided by delivering a fine performance in a 1-1 draw at high fliers Bournemouth on Tuesday (March 8).
These two sit right at the bottom of the form table. Posh have taken 2 points from their last 6, Stoke have taken 3 in that time.
If Posh are to continue their momentum from the Bournemouth performance with a win, now is an excellent chance.
Last 6
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Stoke
Stoke 2-2 Birmingham
Stoke 1-2 Luton
Bournemouth 2-1 Stoke
Stoke 0-1 Blackpool
Barnsley 1-1 Stoke (most recent)
Old friends
Unlike Tuesday's reunion, this should be a much happier one. Josef Bursik is a big reason why Posh are at this level at all. He only played 6 games on an emergency loan deal but those 6 games saw him excel and Posh seal promotion.
He was played 16 times for Stoke this season but has been dropped to the bench for the last four games.
James Chester may have a better chance though. The centre back played five games on loan at London Road from Manchester United in the League One promotion season of 2008-09. The 33-year-old has been in and out of Michael O’Neill’s team this season but played 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Barnsley on Tuesday.
Welcome!
Well, for the first time in a while there has been a real optimism around the club. It’s a long shot but if that Posh performance can be repeated today against an out of form Stoke, then maybe we can dream.
Posh have not got a track record of following up good performances though and will need to finally score a goal at home to make it happen.
Find out if they can do it right here.